Kawhi Leonard's Absurd Move On Damian Lillard Went Viral In Bucks-Clippers Game
UPDATE: The Clippers won by a score of 127-117.
On Saturday evening, the LA Clippers are playing the Milwaukee Bucks at home in California.
During the second half, Kawhi Leonard had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "KAWHI GETS TRICKY WITH IT!!
Behind-the-back to the reverse layup"
Leonard had 18 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
The two-time NBA Champion has only appeared in seven games so far this season, but he is starting to look healthier with each game.
He came into play with averages of 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "This is high-level basketball. Really fun game out here in LA. Lots of talent on the floor.
Bucks up, 89-88, with 1:19 left in the third quarter."
Even with Leonard barley playing, the Clippers have been among the best teams in the Western Conference.
They are the sixth seed with a 25-19 record in 44 games.
With a healthy Leonard, there is reason to believe they could make a deep run in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Following the Bucks, the Clippers will visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday evening.
Leonard has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 14 years in the NBA.