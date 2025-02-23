Fastbreak

Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Pacers Game

Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the LA Clippers will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.

Leonard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 16 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (foot) questionable for Sunday."

The Clippers come into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-24 record in 55 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Clippers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 116-110.

Despite the loss, Leonard finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Feb 20, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Following the Pacers, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

On the road, they have gone 12-14 in 26 games.

Leonard is in his sixth season with the Clippers.

As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-23 record in 54 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

Most recently, the Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 127-113.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

