Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Pacers Game
On Sunday evening, the LA Clippers will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.
Leonard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (foot) questionable for Sunday."
The Clippers come into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-24 record in 55 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Clippers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 116-110.
Despite the loss, Leonard finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pacers, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
On the road, they have gone 12-14 in 26 games.
Leonard is in his sixth season with the Clippers.
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-23 record in 54 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 127-113.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and nine assists.