Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Clippers Game
On Saturday evening, the LA Clippers will host the Atlanta Hawks in California.
For the game, two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable to make his season debut.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Friday: "The Clippers just upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks."
That said, Chris Haynes reports that Lenoard is expected to be available.
Via Haynes on Friday: "Sources: Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks."
Lenoard is coming off a season where he averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He is in his sixth season with the Clippers.
In addition to LA, the future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
Despite Leonard's absence, the Clippers have remained comeptitive in the Western Conference.
They are the seventh seed with a 19-15 record in 34 games.
While the Clippers have lost two in a row, they are just one game back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed.
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing skid.
Following LA, the Hawks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.