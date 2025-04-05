Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
On Saturday night, the LA Clippers will host the Dallas Mavericks in California.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.
Leonard is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Kawhi Leonard is in track to play tonight in zero days rest for the first time since March 2024
He is questionable for tonight vs Mavericks
Jordan Miller is also available, Amir Coffey out, rest of the team ready to go including Ben Simmons"
The Clippers beat the Mavs by a score of 114-91 (also at home) on Friday night.
Leonard finished with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Clippers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won three straight).
Following the Mavs, the Clippers will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Mavs, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-40 record in 78 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following LA, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.