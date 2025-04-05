Fastbreak

Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game

Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Mar 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel reporter Kristina Pink (left) interviews LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel reporter Kristina Pink (left) interviews LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the LA Clippers will host the Dallas Mavericks in California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.

Leonard is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 33 games.

Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Kawhi Leonard is in track to play tonight in zero days rest for the first time since March 2024

He is questionable for tonight vs Mavericks

Jordan Miller is also available, Amir Coffey out, rest of the team ready to go including Ben Simmons"

The Clippers beat the Mavs by a score of 114-91 (also at home) on Friday night.

Leonard finished with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

The Clippers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won three straight).

Following the Mavs, the Clippers will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard
Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for the Mavs, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-40 record in 78 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following LA, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

