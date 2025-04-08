Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Clippers Game
On Tuesday evening, the LA Clippers will play the San Antonio Spurs (at home) in California.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.
The two-time NBA Champion has averages of 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints (on Monday): "Kawhi Leonard is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow night against the Spurs. It’s the first half of a back-to-back set.
James Harden and Ben Simmons are not listed on the injury report and expected to play for the Clippers.
Amir Coffey is OUT."
Leonard is in his sixth year with LA.
He has been playing some of his best basketball of the season over the previous few weeks.
Via NBA Communications: "LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 24 of the 2024-25 season (March 31 – April 6)."
The Clippers come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following their matchup with the Spurs, the Clippers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles.
They are 28-11 in 39 games at home.