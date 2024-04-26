UPDATE: Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Kawhi Leonard is available.
UPDATE: Kawhi Leonard was at shootaround (h/t Law Murray of The Athletic).
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Texas to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Clippers could be without their best player, as two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.
Leonard returned to action in Game 2, and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Thursday: "The Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard (right knee inflammation) as questionable for Game 3. All indications are that Leonard will play.
“I’m not sure the minutes will go up, but he feels good,” LA coach Ty Lue said after today’s practice."
Leonard had another productive regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
The Mavs won Game 2 by a score of 96-93.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/26 from the field in 46 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Dallas).