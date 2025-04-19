Kawhi Leonard's Dunk Went Viral In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the LA Clippers are playing the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 1 of their series.
Kawhi Leonard had 20 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
The two-time NBA Champion also had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "HESITATE. ACCELERATE. SLAM.
Kawhi Leonard grabs the board and does it all himself
LAC-DEN in Game 1 on ESPN!"
Leonard is in his sixth season playing for LA.
He finished the regular season with averages of 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@_ltcam: "Healthy Kawhi is top 5"
@granolahbar73: "did kawhi just head tap 😭😭"
@micah_rho: "Kawhi's has no finesse to his game but the man gets buckets"
@djai.adj: "Kawhi doin the headtap celey is funny asl😂"
The Clippers are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They finished this past regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Skip Bayless wrote: "Clippers in 6 ... because of Kawhi, not Harden, and because the Nuggets play Westbrook too many chaotic minutes."
Leonard has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 13 years.