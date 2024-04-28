BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard's Final Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
For the game, the Clippers will be without their best player, as two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (knee inflammation) for Game 4 vs. Mavericks."
Leonard played 25 minutes in Game 3 and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/7 from the field (the Mavs won by a score of 101-90).
The Clippers won Game 1 in Los Angeles, but have lost each of the previous two, so they trail 2-1 in the series.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
Leonard had a strong regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
Last season, the Clippers lost to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).
They have an extremely talented roster that also features Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Paul George, so another loss in the first round would be a significant disappointment.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed and had a 51-31 record.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.
The winner of the series will face off against either the Thunder or the Pelicans.