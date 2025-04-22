Kawhi Leonard Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the LA Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series by a score of 105-102.
Kawhi Leonard was brilliant, finishing with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/19 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Tonight marks Kawhi Leonard's 2nd Playoff half with 20+ PTS on 90+ FG%.
He's one of just THREE players (since 1997-98) to record multiple such halves in the postseason 🤯
Anthony Davis (3x) Chris Paul (2x)"
Leonard also moved ahead of Chris Paul (2,981) for 29th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Paul, the next player for Leonard to pass will be Hall of Famer James Worthy (3,022).
Via The NBA: "KAWHI LEONARD WAS EVERYWHERE IN THE FINAL MINUTE!!
Game-icing bucket
Elite defense in multiple places
CLIPPERS WIN TO EVEN THE SERIES 1-1"
Leonard is in his sixth year with LA.
He finished the regular season with averages of 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "KAWHI'S 30-POINT GAME LEADS THE CLIPS TO THE GAME 2 DUB
It's his 15th playoff 30-point game for the Clippers, most in franchise history"
The series is now tied up at 1-1.
Game 3 will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California.