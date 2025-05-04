Kawhi Leonard Makes Feelings Clear About Gregg Popovich
Kawhi Leonard spent the first seven years of his legendary NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.
During that time period, he was coached by Gregg Popovich.
After the news of Popovich stepping down as head coach was announced, Leonard was asked for his thoughts.
Leonard (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype): "He had a phenomenal career. He coached until pretty much he couldn't in a sense. It shows how much dedication he had to the game, how much he loved the game and how much he gave to the game. I appreciate everything he's done for me. Coming into the league, he helped build my foundation and showed me how to win. I want to congratulate him on his career. But also, just stay healthy."
Leonard helped the Spurs win the 2014 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
He also won Finals MVP at just 22.
Via @NBAW0RLD24 (on June 15, 2022): "On this day 8 years ago, Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs beat the Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals
Kawhi Lead the Spurs With:
22 points
10 rebounds
3 3PM
70 FG%
75% 3PT
83% FT
Kawhi Leonard Won his 1st Finals MVP and had the Highest FG% and Highest TS% for a Finals MVP in NBA history."
Leonard has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers over 14 seasons in the NBA.
He just finished his seventh year with LA.