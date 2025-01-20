Kawhi Leonard's Move Went Viral In Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the LA Clippers are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
During the first half, Kawhi Leonard had a big move on Austin Reaves that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "KAWHI LEONARD WITH THE NASTY PERIMETER MOVE!
He drills the middy from the short corner"
Leonard had 11 points, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@kawhi_muse: "He still ramping up but Kawhi is still a top 5-10 player when he plays man. Can’t wait til the minutes restriction is up."
@JcBeChillin: "I feel like I haven’t seen a Kawhi highlight in years"
@ChefffCurryy999: "Da claw in da houseeeee"
Leonard has only appeared in four games so far this season.
The two-time NBA Champion came into the night with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Clippers.
The Clippers have had a solid start to the year with a 23-17 record in 40 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Lakers, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday night when they remaina to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.