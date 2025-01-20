Fastbreak

Kawhi Leonard's Move Went Viral In Lakers-Clippers Game

Kawhi Leonard had a big highlight during Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the LA Clippers are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).

During the first half, Kawhi Leonard had a big move on Austin Reaves that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "KAWHI LEONARD WITH THE NASTY PERIMETER MOVE!

He drills the middy from the short corner"

Leonard had 11 points, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to the highlight.

@kawhi_muse: "He still ramping up but Kawhi is still a top 5-10 player when he plays man. Can’t wait til the minutes restriction is up."

@JcBeChillin: "I feel like I haven’t seen a Kawhi highlight in years"

@ChefffCurryy999: "Da claw in da houseeeee"

Leonard has only appeared in four games so far this season.

The two-time NBA Champion came into the night with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

He is in his sixth season playing for the Clippers.

The Clippers have had a solid start to the year with a 23-17 record in 40 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Following the Lakers, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday night when they remaina to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

