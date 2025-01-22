Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Clippers Game
On Wednesday evening, the LA Clippers will host the Boston Celtics in California.
For the game, the Clippers will be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out.
Leonard missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (injury recovery) ruled out for Wednesday."
Leonard has only appeared in five games so far this season.
The two-time NBA Champion is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.
Via X User @HoodieBev: "The Clippers this season with Kawhi Leonard on the floor:
127.8 Offensive Rating (1st)
96.5 Defensive Rating (1st)
31.3 Net Rating (1st)
Despite shaking off some rust, he’s still one of the most impactful players in the NBA"
Leonard is in his sixth season in Los Angeles.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 14 years.
Via Real Sports: "Kawhi Leonard has the 5th highest winning percentage by a player in NBA history (72.8%)."
The Clippers come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Celtics, the Clippers will play their next game on Thursday night when they remain at home to host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.