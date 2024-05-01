Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in California.
For the game, the Clippers will remain without two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Yahoo Sports: "BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 5 vs the Mavericks, the team announced."
Leonard finished the regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).
The series is currently tied up at 2-2.
Most recently, the Clippers beat the Mavs (in Game 4 in Dallas) by a score of 116-111.
Paul George led the team with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 11/19 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season, the Mavs missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament), but they reached the Conference Finals in 2022.