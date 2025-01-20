Kawhi Leonard's Status For Bulls-Clippers Game
On Monday evening, the LA Clippers will host the Chicago Bulls in California.
For the game, the Clippers will be without one of their best players, as two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out.
Leonard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in five games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Monday."
The Clippers are coming off a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
Leonard finished with 19 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Kawhi Leonard has the 5th highest winning percentage by a player in NBA history (72.8%)."
The Clippers have a 24-17 record in 41 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Bulls, the Clippers will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
At home, they have gone 15-6 in 21 games.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-25 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following LA, the Bulls will visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in San Francisco.