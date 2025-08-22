Kawhi Leonard Trade The New York Knicks Must Consider
Kawhi Leonard will be a Hall of Famer one day.
Despite dealing with a lot of injuries during the prime of his career, the two-time NBA Champion is one of the best forwards of all time.
Right now, Leonard is 34 and I believe that the New York Knicks should make an attempt to land the former San Diego State star to make a push for the 2026 title.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.
They have an incredible roster led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
The Knicks could center a trade package around either Karl-Anthony Towns (or OG Anunoby).
For the Clippers, they would be getting a player who is much younger (and more reliable over the next three years).
Leonard has proven that over short stints he can still be an elite player.
With the Knicks, he could perform a role like he did with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when he led the franchise to the title over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
While the Clippers get the more reliable (and younger player), the Knicks would be able to have the better playoff player for next season.
Before the Clippers and Raptors, Leonard spent the first seven seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via @automaticnba: "Throughout his playoff career, Kawhi Leonard has had EIGHT 30 point games where his scoring efficiency was 30% higher than the game average.
No other player in NBA history has more than 4 of these hyper efficient 30 point postseason games."