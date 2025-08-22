Fastbreak

Kawhi Leonard Trade The New York Knicks Must Consider

I believe the New York Knicks should try to land Kawhi Leonard.

Ben Stinar

Mar 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard will be a Hall of Famer one day.

Despite dealing with a lot of injuries during the prime of his career, the two-time NBA Champion is one of the best forwards of all time.

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Right now, Leonard is 34 and I believe that the New York Knicks should make an attempt to land the former San Diego State star to make a push for the 2026 title.

The Knicks are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

They have an incredible roster led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Dec 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Knicks could center a trade package around either Karl-Anthony Towns (or OG Anunoby).

For the Clippers, they would be getting a player who is much younger (and more reliable over the next three years).

Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward OG Anunoby (8) react after a three point basket by center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) to clinch a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Leonard has proven that over short stints he can still be an elite player.

With the Knicks, he could perform a role like he did with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when he led the franchise to the title over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

While the Clippers get the more reliable (and younger player), the Knicks would be able to have the better playoff player for next season.

Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the Clippers and Raptors, Leonard spent the first seven seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Via @automaticnba: "Throughout his playoff career, Kawhi Leonard has had EIGHT 30 point games where his scoring efficiency was 30% higher than the game average.

No other player in NBA history has more than 4 of these hyper efficient 30 point postseason games."

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the first quarter in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
