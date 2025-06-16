Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Wife Reacts To Magic-Grizzlies Trade
On Sunday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Orlando Magic).
Caldwell-Pope spent just one season playing for the Magic.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four future first round draft picks and one future first round draft pick swap from the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane."
Following the trade, Caldwell-Pope's wife made a post to Instagram.
McKenzie Caldwell-Pope wrote: "We were in the middle of the ocean yesterday when we got the news about KCP going to the grizzlies. Not the news we were expecting on vacation but we are excited to take on a new city with our crew. To our protecter, provider, and the heartbeat of our household @caldwellpope Happy Father’s Day! From your number one fans in any city! We love you Daddy! 🤍"
Caldwell-Pope finished his only year with the Magic averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Via Jon Roser: "New Memphis Grizzlies SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has shot 42.9% 3P in 33 career games vs Oklahoma City including 44.4% in 2 games this season.
KCP has shot 40% or better vs 5 Western Conference teams in his career: OKC, Lakers, Suns, Blazers, Spurs"
The Grizzlies are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in four games).