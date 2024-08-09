Kevin Durant's Extremely Humble Quote Went Viral
Kevin Durant is currently competing in his fourth Olympics.
The Phoenix Suns superstar already has three Gold medals and is now on the verge of his fourth.
Team USA defeated Serbia (on Thursday afternoon) by a score of 95-91 to advance to the finals, where they will face off against France.
Durant finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Scoring the FINAL 13 POINTS for USA to complete their #Paris2024 Semifinals comeback...
Steph. Bron. KD."
After the game, Durant shared extremely humble remarks that went viral on social media (h/t USA Basketball).
Durant: "Come on man, how can you not celebrate a win like that? Look at all our families here. That's what this is about. We all come together as one on the other side of the world like this. Our section starting USA chants. It was special tonight. We gotta celebrate... I know we're going to win the Gold, but we gotta celebrate the small moments too... Everybody in here going to remember this night for the rest of their lives. That's how special this is. We came back and we showed how together we were in that fourth quarter. It was incredible."
Durant also became the first player in USA Basketball history to score 500 career points.
Via ESPN's Cole Cubelic: "Kevin Durant is the first American in men’s basketball history with 500 career points at the Olympics & LeBron James is the first men’s player with multiple triple-doubles at the Olympics."