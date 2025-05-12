Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Apologizes To NBA Fan For Suns-Warriors Game

Kevin Durant responded to a fan's post.

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) leaves the court after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is coming off another impressive season for the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the team missing the NBA playoffs, Durant averaged an outstanding 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hangs on the net after he dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) during the fourth quarter of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Durant is known to be among the most active NBA players on social media.

The future Hall of Famer is willing to respond to fans who criticize him.

On Friday, Durant reacted to a fan's post about a game from the 2024-25 NBA season.

@MichelsonAidan wrote: "Dawg KD I needed u for 20 points against the warriors at the end of January this year. U really had to hook me man. C’mon"

Durant responded: "I had 19 that game, my bad."

@MichelsonAidan was referring to the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns (on January 31) in San Francisco.

The Suns won by a score of 130-105.

Durant finished with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Texas.

In addition to the Suns, the 2014 MVP has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

Via Bleacher Report: "30,000 CAREER POINTS FOR KD

He's just the 8th player in NBA history to reach this mark"

