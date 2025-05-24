Kevin Durant's Appearance In Los Angeles On Friday Goes Viral
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Golden State Valkyries.
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was in attendance at the game, which got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Kevin Durant courtside in LA for @valkyries/@la_sparks @wnba action!"
Durant still remains one of the most popular players in the NBA at 36.
Many fans commented on his attendance at the game.
@fastlifebolo: "Kd your supposed to be in the finals"
@loganpa5h: "he bouta be a laker ain’t he"
@jjayvenn_: "Bro do not wanna be on camera 😭"
@kehlgangtreyrecklezz: "Sooo Lakers confirm"
@yummydwarrff: "He about to join whichever WNBA team makes/wins the Finals"
@itai.sch: "Can't believe that Caruso is going to bring Oklahoma a championship before KD does."
Durant finished this past season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He has spent part of three years with the Suns.
However, they went 36-46, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "The 2024-25 Magic Johnson Award Winner: Kevin Durant
Presented by the PBWA, the award recognizes the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation in working with the media"
This summer, Durant is expected to be on the trading block.
He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 NBA years.