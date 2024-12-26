Kevin Durant's Bold Russell Westbrook Statement Went Viral After Nuggets-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 110-100 (at home in Arizona).
Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined to score 54 points (they were playing without Devin Booker).
The Suns are Nuggets are two of the most notable teams in the Western Conference.
In addition, there are always a lot of eyes on a matchup that features Durant going up against his former teammate Russell Westbrook.
After the game, Durant made a strong statement about Westbrook that got a lot of views on social media.
Durant (via ESPN): "You see Jokic tonight. You see a Hall of Famer, a icon in Russell out here tonight. You see so many great young players around the league today. It was an amazing day for basketball, I'm grarteful I was able to play on this great day."
Westbrook finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Over 20 matchups against each other, both players have won ten games.
Westbrook and Durant spent nearly a decade together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During the 2012 season, they led the Thunder (with James Harden) to the NBA Finals.
Durant also won his only MVP Award (2014) when he was teammates with Westbrook.
With the victory, the Suns improved to 15-14 in 19 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the west.
The Nuggets dropped to 16-12 in 28 games, which has them as the fifth seed.