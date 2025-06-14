Kevin Durant Calls Out ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers played Game 4 of the NBA Finals (in Indianapolis).
Stephen A. Smith was in attendance covering the game for ESPN.
The famous broadcaster was spotted playing a game on his phone in a photo that went viral (via @BleedBlue1986).
One person who reacted to the photo was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "CMON STEVE"
Smith faced a lot of backlash from other people around the NBA world for the photo.
Gerald Bourguet: "I’m not even joking when I say this should automatically disqualify somebody from ESPN’s NBA commentary, especially when so much of that “analysis” is as negative as it is. Legitimately embarrassing look for the league if this is real"
Brett Kollmann: "This is why guys like Kenny Beecham will continue to take over the space in coming years.
He actually cares."
@DailyChiSports: "This is who gets paid millions to cover the sport"
@_therealdeal__: "They pay him to be an entertainer, not an analyst
When you look at it that way, it all makes sense
ESPN continues to be a joke"
Smith also sent out a viral post in response to the photo.
His post had over 7,000 likes and one million impressions in one hour.
He wrote: "Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals.
This is going 7 games now, peeps!"
The Thunder won the game by a score of 111-104 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Game 5 will be on Monday night in Oklahoma City.