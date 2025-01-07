Kevin Durant's Dunk Over Paul George Went Viral In Suns-76ers Game

Final: PHX 109, PHI 99

Beal: 25 Pts, 5 Ast, 10-15 FG

Durant: 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-14 FG

Dunn: 15 Pts, 6-11 FG

Booker: 10 Pts, 10 Ast, 3-16 FG

Maxey: 31 Pts, 10 Ast, 11-25 FG



Suns pick up their 1st win since Christmas in Beal/Nurk's first game off the bench