Kevin Durant's Dunk Over Paul George Went Viral In Suns-76ers Game
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns played the 76ers in Philadelphia.
During the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "DURANT SET FOR TAKEOFF.
BOOKER DRAINAGE FROM 3.
Suns rip a 10-0 run to take a 3-point lead on NBA TV!"
Durant finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the big dunk.
@cardi.jul: "If he actually dunked like he used to the mane would be unstoppable 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@jency.30_: "I wonder why he doesn’t do this more"
@rileyj0rd: "Kevin Durant just bodied Podcast P, ain’t no wayyyy…"
@iampotevirgil_: "Mom wake up PG just got embarrassed again"
The Suns also won by a score of 109-99, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
They are now 16-18 in 34 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
Over the last ten games, the Suns are still just 3-7.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Final: PHX 109, PHI 99
Beal: 25 Pts, 5 Ast, 10-15 FG
Durant: 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-14 FG
Dunn: 15 Pts, 6-11 FG
Booker: 10 Pts, 10 Ast, 3-16 FG
Maxey: 31 Pts, 10 Ast, 11-25 FG
Suns pick up their 1st win since Christmas in Beal/Nurk's first game off the bench"
The Suns will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Durant is in his third season with the franchise.