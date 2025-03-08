Kevin Durant's Dunk Went Viral In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Kevin Durant had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
He also had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WHAT A SICK MOVE TO SLAM FROM KD
Quick crossover. Stutter steps the drive. Reverse slams it home."
At 36, Durant is still among the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA.
He came into play with averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via @StephenPG3: "Kevin Durant gets Aaron Gordon... again
The footwork at his size & age in tandem with the handle, all the way through the finish to evade the contest
Appreciate what you're watching"
Durant is in his third season playing for Phoenix.
While he has been elite, the Suns are one of the most disappointing teams in the league.
They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record in 62 games.
Following the Nuggets, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
On the road, they have gone 11-20 in 31 games.
Via Basketball Forever: "The OG’s since the All-Star break:
LeBron James: 29 PPG, 10 RPG, 6 APG
Kevin Durant: 24.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.3 APG
James Harden: 25.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 8.4 APG
Stephen Curry: 30 PPG, 4 RPG, 7.3 APG"