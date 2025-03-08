Fastbreak

Kevin Durant's Dunk Went Viral In Suns-Nuggets Game

Kevin Durant threw down a dunk during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

Kevin Durant had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.

He also had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "WHAT A SICK MOVE TO SLAM FROM KD

Quick crossover. Stutter steps the drive. Reverse slams it home."

At 36, Durant is still among the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA.

He came into play with averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Via @StephenPG3: "Kevin Durant gets Aaron Gordon... again

The footwork at his size & age in tandem with the handle, all the way through the finish to evade the contest

Appreciate what you're watching"

Durant is in his third season playing for Phoenix.

While he has been elite, the Suns are one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record in 62 games.

Kevin Durant
Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following the Nuggets, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.

On the road, they have gone 11-20 in 31 games.

Via Basketball Forever: "The OG’s since the All-Star break:

LeBron James: 29 PPG, 10 RPG, 6 APG

Kevin Durant: 24.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.3 APG

James Harden: 25.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 8.4 APG

Stephen Curry: 30 PPG, 4 RPG, 7.3 APG"

