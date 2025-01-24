Kevin Durant Earned A $1.3 Million Bonus From The Phoenix Suns
On Thursday, Kevin Durant was named to his 15th NBA All-Star Game.
The Phoenix Suns superstar is averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via NBA Communications: "The Western Conference starter pool for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game:
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić"
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Durant earned a $1.3 million contract bonus.
Via Marks: "Kevin Durant has earned a $1.3M bonus for being selected to the All-Star game.
The bonus was deemed likely and does not impact the Suns tax bill."
Durant is in his third season playing for the Suns.
He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Kevin Durant has been named an All-Star starter for the 13th time. This is his 15th overall All-Star selection and the 2nd time he'll be in the All-Star Game as a member of the Phoenix Suns"
Despite Durant's strong play, the Suns are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.
They are 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed.
Durant wrote (via X): "Thanks to the fans and my peers for voting me in as an All star starter…..15 of em, doesn’t get old! See yall in the Bay!!!"