Kevin Durant Facing Social Media Backlash From NBA Fans For Suns-Pacers Game
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 126-108.
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 15-18 in their first 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Kevin Durant finished the loss with 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
Despite his good game, many fans were calling him out on social media.
@KingcoldV: "Kevin Durant gave up tn"
@obiwanbdb: "This is what happens when you let players run the organization. Kevin Durant is responsible for this."
@Anthonysmdoyle: "At what point do we ask if Kevin Durant brings bad vibes to a locker room?"
@bigsido_: "Kevin Durant bout to request a trade by February Lol"
@JacobLane08: "Kevin Durant is the softest player in NBA history"
@thechek182: "Honestly can't really blame Mason Plumlee for having zero use tonight with Kevin Durant ball hogging all night long."
@Stunna999_: "Yea trade KD and Book atp look this damn effort SUNS ARE COOKED."
Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Suns will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Suns were blown out yet again tonight, even with Bradley Beal back in the starting lineup.
Phoenix is now 7-17 since their 8-1 start to the season as body language from their stars appears to be getting to an all-time low.
This situation is close to blow it up territory."