Kevin Durant's Foul On Bronny James Went Viral In Lakers-Suns Game
On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona for their final preseason game.
During the fourth quarter, Bronny James made a drive to the basket, and Kevin Durant met him at the rim.
Durant attempted to block his shot, but he was instead called for a foul (and it was upheld following a challenge).
Many fans reacted to the play.
@the_footdoctor: "KD blocking lebron’s son IN a nba game, sounds crazy…"
@blkblonded: "Bronny is really living a MyCareer simulation"
@anthenderson2: "Lmao I know Bronny like wtf did my dad get me into 😂😂"
@NickCantMiss: "Can’t believe I’m watching KD trying to block Lebrons son"
@BohecaAmwood: "Bronny looks like a grade school kid playing with his dad at the company picnic."
@clipp3rzrock: "This is so crazy to me. Kd blocking Bron….Jr
Damn I’m old 😂😂😂😂"
@resqz: "This is still insane to read 😭😭😭😭 bros really in the league"
Bronny finished his night with four points and two rebounds while shooting 2/4 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, Durant put up 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 8/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Suns will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.