Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Nets-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will play the Brooklyn Nets (at home in Arizona).
For the game, Kevin Durant is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns vs. Nets injury report:
Kevin Durant (left calf strain return from injury management) PROBABLE.
Bradley Beal (left calf strain return from injury management) QUESTIONABLE.
Collin Gillespie (ankle) OUT."
Durant just returned from a long absence when the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers (127-100) on Tuesday at home.
The 2014 MVP finished his return to the lineup with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
Via The Phoenix Suns: ""Who is Kevin Durant?"
The 14x All-Star.
The 11x All-NBA.
The 4x Scoring Champ.
The 2x Finals MVP.
The 2014 NBA MVP.
The 2008 ROTY.
He is Easy Money. He is the Slim Reaper. He is KD."
The Suns are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 6-3 in the nine games they have played at home in Arizona.
Following Brooklyn, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday night when they host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-10 record in 18 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.