NBA Star Kevin Durant Made His Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Kevin Durant and LeBron James have been tied together as two of the greatest players in NBA history.
They have faced off against each other in the NBA Finals three times (and 43 total games).
Back in October, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in the preseason.
Before that game, Durant was asked about LeBron's son (Bronny).
The former USC guard was making his second appearance in an NBA game.
Durant (on October 6, 2024, h/t Mark Medina):"To see him out on the floor with James Jr. on his back with his dad is crazy to see. Hopefully, I get a chance to get on the floor with Bronny tonight. Just compete against him. The whole moment is pretty sweet. There's gonna be a lot of games throughout the year I'm looking forward to seeing with them."
Bronny finished that game with two rebounds in 13 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report (on October 18): "KD tried to block Bronny 👀
Suns challenged the foul but were unsuccessful 😅"
Bronny appeared in 27 NBA games (and 18 G League games) during his rookie season as a pro.
With the Lakers, the 20-year-old averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range.
As for Durant, the superstar forward is coming off his 18th NBA year (and third with the Suns).
The 2014 MVP averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.