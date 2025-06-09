Kevin Durant Made His Feelings Very Clear About LeBron James
Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) will forever be linked as two of the best players of their era.
Last year, Durant spoke about how much he admired James.
Durant (via Boardroom on February 20, 2024): "When you 39, in your 20th year in the league and half your life is in the league and then you've played against like 40% of players that's every played in the league. That longevity has to mean something... I truly appreciate someone who been in that s**t for a long time...His consistency is showing up, and that's gotta mean something... He showed up and that's what I appreciate about Bron and that I overlooked and I underestimated when it comes to him. His enthusiasm and love for the game of basketball and it's that simple."
James finished this past regular season (at 40) with outstanding averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The NBA (on February 7): LEBRON'S DOMINANCE CONTINUES 😤
👑 42 PTS (season high) 👑 17 REB 👑 8 AST 👑 6 3PM
He joins Michael Jordan as the ONLY players 40 years or older to record 40+ PTS in a game!"
Over their Hall of Fame careers, Durant and James have faced off 43 times.
James has the 24-19 advantage in those matchups.
However, Durant went 2-1 against James in the NBA Finals.