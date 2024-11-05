Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Made NBA History In 76ers-Suns Game

Kevin Durant made NBA history during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after a time out late in the second half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after a time out late in the second half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center.

On Monday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in Arizona.

The game was a thriller, as the Suns won by a score of 118-116 to improve to 6-1 in their first seven games.

Kevin Durant finished with 35 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 14/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

The 2014 MVP also made NBA history.

Via StatMamba: "Kevin Durant becomes just the 5th player in NBA history to record 700 career 25-point games."

Durant is still one of the best ten players in the NBA despite turning 36 before the season.

He is averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in seven games.

Via StatMamba: "Kevin Durant this season:

26.9 PPG
6.6 RPG
3.4 APG
43.6% 3PT

On pace to join LeBron & Malone as the only players age 36 or older to average 25+ PPG."

The Suns will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Arizona.

They will then head on the road for a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in Texas.

Kevin Durant
Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As for the 76ers, they dropped to 1-5 in their first six games of the new season.

Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they travel to Los Angeles for a showdown with the Clippers.

