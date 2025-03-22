Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Cavs-Suns Game
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 123-112.
Kevin Durant led the way with 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 17/29 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The 2014 MVP also made NBA history with his performance.
Via StatMamba: "Kevin Durant becomes just the 4th player in NBA history with multiple 40-point games in their 17th season or later — joining Bron, Kobe, & Kareem."
At 36, Durant still remains among the best players in the NBA.
The former Texas star has averages of 26.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Real Sports: "Kevin Durant has the most games in Suns history with 40+ PTS & less than 5 FTA."
With the win, the Suns improved to 34-37 in 71 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Cavs, the Suns will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via ClutchPoints: "With his 42 point peformance over the Cavs Kevin durant has officially scored 40+ points against EVERY NBA team
Generational scorer!"
Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.