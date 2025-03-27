Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Celtics-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns played the Boston Celtics (at home) in Arizona.
The Suns lost by a score of 132-102.
Despite, the blowout loss, Kevin Durant finished with 30 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 11/16 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "Kevin Durant’s last 3 games:
42 PTS - 8 AST - 6 REB - 58% FG
38 PTS - 5 AST - 8 REB - 52% FG
30 PTS - 2 AST - 1 REB - 69% FG"
He also made NBA history.
Via Real Sports: "Kevin Durant is the 5th oldest player in NBA history with 3 straight 30-PT games — ageless superstar."
At 36, Durant is still one of the best 15 players in the NBA.
He has averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via StatMamba: "Kevin Durant has the 2nd most 30-point games by a player in their 17th season — trailing only Kobe."
With the loss to Boston, the Suns had their four-game winning streak snapped.
They are now 35-38 in 73 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Following Wednesday's loss, the Suns will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.