Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Clippers-Suns Game
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns are playing the LA Clippers (at home) in Arizona.
Kevin Durant had 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
The 2014 MVP also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @Suns for moving into 14th all-time in FIELD GOALS MADE!"
Durant is in his third season playing for the Suns.
He came into play with averages of 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via The Suns: "Tonight we celebrated Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s gold medal effort last summer with the USA Basketball Men's National Team! 🥇
The two are joined by Grant Hill of @usabasketball to honor KD and Book’s gold medal efforts in Paris!"
Durant still remains one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
He was recently named to his 15th All-Star Game.
Durant wrote (on January 23): "Thanks to the fans and my peers for voting me in as an All star starter…..15 of em, doesn’t get old! See yall in the Bay!!!"
The Suns are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
Following the Clippers, they will play their next game on Wednesday when they remain at home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.