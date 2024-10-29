Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Lakers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.
The game was close, but the Suns were able to win by a score of 109-105 to improve to 3-1 in their first four games.
Kevin Durant continued his hot start to the season with 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks while shooting 11/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Suns superstar also made NBA history.
Via The Suns: "The oldest player in @NBA history to start a season with four-straight 25-point games‼️"
At 36, Durant still remains among one of the best ten players in the league.
Through the first four games, he is averaging 29.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range.
In addition to Durant's stellar night, the entire Suns team contributed to their victory over the Lakers.
Via The Suns: "Stats against Lakers 📊
Booker: 33 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL
Durant: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK
Beal: 15 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK
O'Neale: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK
Jones: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL
Dunn: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Plumlee: 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK"
Following the Lakers, the Suns will now play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers in California.