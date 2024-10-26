Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Suns-Lakers Game
UPDATE: The Suns lost by a score of 123-116.
On Friday evening, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
Durant had 20 points, four rebounds and one block while shooting 9/12 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
The 2014 MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins (9,963) for 16th on the NBA's all-time field goals list.
Following Wilkins, the next player for him to pass will be Carmelo Anthony (10,119).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @Suns for moving up to 16th on the all-time FIELD GOALS MADE list!"
At 36, Durant still remains one of the best players in the NBA.
He is fresh off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns entered the night with a 1-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-113 on Wednesday.
Durant led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening.
Durant is in his 18th NBA season (17th playing).
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder.