Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The Suns lost by a score of 117-90.
Despite the loss, Kevin Durant finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @Suns for moving up to 15th on the all-time FIELD GOALS MADE list!"
Durant moved ahead of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony (10,119).
Following Anthony, the next player for him to pass will be Hall of Famer Tim Duncan (10,285).
Durant has been having an excellent season at 36.
The 2014 MVP is averaging 27.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 14-14 in 28 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 2.0 games back of James Harden and the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
Following Monday's game, the Suns and Nuggets will face off (again) on Wednesday in Arizona.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season at Texas.
In addition to the Suns, the All-Star forward has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors over 18 seasons.
This is Durant's third season with the Suns.