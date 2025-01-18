Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Suns-Pistons Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Kevin Durant had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 6/17 from the field in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
The 2014 MVP also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @Suns for moving into 9th all-time in FREE THROWS MADE!"
Durant came into the day with averages of 27.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 30 games.
After a slow start to Saturday's game against the Pistons, the All-Star forward has picked up his play in the second half.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "You knew the KD bounce-back was coming. He's got 15 points on 6-9 FG here in the 3Q alone, plus another 2 blocks to give him 4 for the game"
The Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the league, but they are just 20-20 in their first 40 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 7-12 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Arizona.
Following the Pistons, the Suns will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Durant has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors over 17 seasons in the league.