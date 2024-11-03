Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Suns Game
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Portland Trail Blazers at home in Arizona.
Kevin Durant had eight points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
The 2014 MVP also made NBA history.
Via The Suns: "Certified Bucket Getter.
KD becomes just the 16th player in @NBA history to notch 10K field goals — joining LeBron James as the only active players to reach this milestone 👏"
Fans reacted to the historic accomplishment.
@boredroomPope: "THIS REALLY MY GOAT"
@JeffBadet__: "just now reaching 10K FG but top 8 on scoring list. pure efficient hooper!"
@chel_talksports: "PLEASE WIN FOR A KD RECORD"
At 36, Durant still remains among the best players in the NBA.
He came into the evening with averages of 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 46.2% from the three-point range in five games.
The Suns are 4-1 in their first five games after most recently defeating the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road) by a score of 125-119.
Durant finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
Following Portland, the Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening in Arizona.
Durant is in his 17th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Thunder, Warriors and Nets.