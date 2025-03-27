Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Statement After Celtics-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 132-102.
The Suns allowed the Celtics to shoot an incredible 22/52 from the three-point range (42.3%).
Via Celtics Stats: "The Celtics tonight recorded their franchise-record 14th road win of the season by 15+ points."
After the tough loss, Durant met with the media (h/t Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints).
Durant: "Sometimes a team just beats your scheme, a team just shoot over you, a team can just be bigger than you... Sometimes, the team is just better than you."
Durant finished the loss with 30 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 11/16 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He has been playing some of his best basketball of the season over the last week.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "It's been years of this, and Kevin Durant still seems like the create-a-player you make when you get a little bored with your video game and want to mess around.
One of the all-time great pure scorers."
The Suns are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-38 record in 73 games.
They have won six out of their last ten (despite losing to the Celtics).
On Friday night, the Suns will play their next game when they visit Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Via Hoop Central: "Kevin Durant’s last 3 games:
42 PTS - 8 AST - 6 REB - 58% FG
38 PTS - 5 AST - 8 REB - 52% FG
30 PTS - 2 AST - 1 REB - 69% FG"