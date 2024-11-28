Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Statement After Nets-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns shockingly lost to the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 127-117.
Kevin Durant finished the loss with 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 33 mintues of playing time.
Despite his strong play, Durant took accountability for the loss.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I had seven of them and that's the game. I can't have seven turnovers if we want to win games."
The Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA when Durant has been on the floor this season.
He recently returned after an extended absence, and they are 1-1 in his first two games back in the lineup.
Durant also added (via Rankin): "They came out and hit us in the mouth early in that third."
As long as he can stay healthy, Durant still remains among the elite players in the Western Conference.
He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Suns dropped to 10-8 in their first 18 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 3-7 over their previous 10 games.
Following the Nets, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in California.