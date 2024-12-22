Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Statement After Pistons-Suns Game
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Detroit Pistons in Arizona.
The Suns lost by a score of 133-125 despite Kevin Durant going off for 43 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/26 from the field.
After the game, Durant made a blunt statement about his eight turnovers when he met with the media.
Durant: "I think we lost the game because of my turnovers. I gotta be better. I keep saying that. I just gotta be better, and I will... We gotta be better, but I can't compound the problem having eight turnovers."
The Suns were playing without Devin Booker, so they were without one of their best ball handlers.
As a whole, the team turned the ball over 19 times.
That said, the Suns shot an incredible 57.7% from the field and 48.3.% from the three-point range.
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 14-13 in 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They have won four out of their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Pistons, the Suns will resume action on Monday evening when they visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.
On the road, they have gone 5-7 in 12 games.
Durant is in his second season playing for the Suns.
The All-Star forward is averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 17 games.