Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Statement After Pistons-Suns Game

Kevin Durant met with the media after Saturday's loss to the Pistons.

Ben Stinar

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (left) and forward Kevin Durant react on the bench against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Detroit Pistons in Arizona.

The Suns lost by a score of 133-125 despite Kevin Durant going off for 43 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/26 from the field.

After the game, Durant made a blunt statement about his eight turnovers when he met with the media.

Durant: "I think we lost the game because of my turnovers. I gotta be better. I keep saying that. I just gotta be better, and I will... We gotta be better, but I can't compound the problem having eight turnovers."

The Suns were playing without Devin Booker, so they were without one of their best ball handlers.

As a whole, the team turned the ball over 19 times.

That said, the Suns shot an incredible 57.7% from the field and 48.3.% from the three-point range.

With the loss, the Suns dropped to 14-13 in 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have won four out of their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

Following the Pistons, the Suns will resume action on Monday evening when they visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.

On the road, they have gone 5-7 in 12 games.

Dec 21, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after making a basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Durant is in his second season playing for the Suns.

The All-Star forward is averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 17 games.

