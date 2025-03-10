Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Statement After Suns-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 125-116.
Kevin Durant finished the win with 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Suns scored 68 points in the paint (20 more than the Mavs).
After the game, Durant made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "They have no bigs. They're playing five guards the whole game. We better had scored points in the paint... You gotta give the Mavericks credit, though. They play extremely hard no matter who's out on the floor... They were just small out there. We had to score in the paint. They switched everything, so it's hard to generate a lot of 3s that way."
Durant is now averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 51 games.
With the win, the Suns improved to 30-34 in 64 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are just 1.5 games back of the Mavs for the 10th seed (the final play-in tournament spot).
Following the Mavs, the Suns will now visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
They are 12-21 in the 33 games they have played away from Arizona.
Durant is in his third season with the franchise.