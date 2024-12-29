Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Statement After Suns-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
The game was close, but the Suns lost by a score of 109-105.
Kevin Durant finished with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and four blocks while shooting 10/24 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2014 MVP spoke to the media (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Durant: "We want championships here in Phoenix. Moral victories don't matter. Lessons don't matter. Getting better doesn't matter. We just gotta win games."
Suns fans will likely enjoy hearing such a strong statement from their best player.
Right now, the team is in a slump, as they have lost two in a row (and seven of their last ten).
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record in 31 games.
That said, the Suns are only 3.0 games back of the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "With tonight’s loss to the Warriors, the Suns are 7-14 over their past 21 games.
Phoenix’s record is now under .500 at 15-16 with one of the highest payrolls in NBA history."
The Suns will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.
Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 21 games.