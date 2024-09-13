Kevin Durant Makes Bold Statement About Atlanta Falcons Star
Bijan Robinson had a lot of hype coming into the NFL as the eighth pick in the 2023 draft out of Texas.
The Atlanta Falcons star had an extremely productive rookie season.
Via NFL Rumors: "Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson ROOKIE SEASON
• 975 Rushing Yards
• 487 Yards Receiving
• 8 TD
• 1,462 Yards"
Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant (who also went to Texas) spoke about Robinson in an interview with Kay Adams.
Durant: "All-time legend. Flat out. I love him too... Just how much he loves football... He's just a natural at it. He runs the football and it doesn't even look like he's running full speed... He's an insane player. He's one of the best players I've ever seen with my eyes. Now I need him to produce for the next 12 years, so what I said can make sense."
Durant also revealed that he watched most of the Falcons games last season.
The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record and missed the NFL playoffs.
They made a major change over the offseason by signing Kirk Cousins to be their new quarterback.
The Falcons hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first game of the season last Sunday.
While the contest was close, they lost by a score of 18-10.
Robinson rushed for 68 yards and had five receptions for 43 yards.
On Monday evening, the Falcons will return to action when they visit Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania.