Kevin Durant Makes Bold Statement About Ja Morant
Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is coming off a game where he had a lot of big highlights against the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished with 25 points, five rebounds and nine assists.
Via NBA Communications on Tuesday: "Ja Morant's two acrobatic layups from last night's Grizzlies-Nets game have generated 161M video views (and counting) across NBA social media. Each play stands out as the most-viewed video on NBA platforms this season."
Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant spoke about Morant's 360 layup.
Durant (via Up & Adams): "The most athletic person I've seen... I didn't want to give him that because he's young, and there's been a lot of great athletes in the history of sports... To pull that off, that smooth, that easy, it's ridiculous."
Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in seven games.
The Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in Memphis.
They are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
As for Durant, he is still one of the best players in the NBA despite turning 36 before the season.
He is averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in seven games.
The Suns are 6-1.