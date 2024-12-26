Kevin Durant Makes Bold Statement About Nikola Jokic After Nuggets-Suns Game
On Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Denver Nuggets in Arizona.
Just two days after blown out by the Nuggets, the Suns rebounded with a 110-100 victory on their home floor.
Durant finished with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/26 from the field in 38 minutes.
After the game, the 2014 MVP made a bold statement about Nikola Jokic when he spoke to ESPN.
Durant: "They got arguably the best player in the world. A top-ten player of all time in Jokic."
Jokic finished the loss with 25 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 10/19 from the field 2/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
A lot of people reacted to Durant's comments.
@brooks_english: "Wow KD just called Jokic a top 10 player of all time in his interview"
@RingtheJays: "Jokic getting a Top 10 all time nod from KD"
@TheHoopKitchen: "KD just called Jokic a top 10 player of all time… and he is"
@FreeAgen_: "Kd just called jokic top ten player of all time 😮 "
@andy__mick: "I’ve never liked and disliked a player as much as KD. Dude loves hoops and gives his respect to Jokic in interviews. He’s such a troll on X though"
Jokic is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 30.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.8% from the field and 50.4% from the three-point range in 25 games.