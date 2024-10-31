Kevin Durant Makes Brutally Honest Statement About NBA Career
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is one of the best players in NBA history.
At 36, the 2014 MVP is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Despite his legendary career, Durant does not think he will get a statue one day.
Durant (via Up & Adams): "I highly highly doubt I get a statue of me put anywhere for playing basketball. I appreciate the love and respect that people showed me. That's enough for me... It's usually those guys who got the Hall of Fame career, with the championships, you've been with one city for a long time. That's not the case for me."
Durant's longest tenure came with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (nine seasons).
However, he won his two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors.
That said, Durant was on a team that featured Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry (who were already considered Warriors legends).
After a disappointing stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is now in his third season in Phoenix.
if Durant is able to lead the Suns to an NBA Championship, it's possible that he would get a statue with their franchise.
The future Hall of Famer is currently averaging 29.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest in four games.
On Thursday evening, the Suns will visit the Los Angeles Clippers in California.