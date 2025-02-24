Kevin Durant Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Suns-Raptors Game
On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns had a disappointing 127-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Kevin Durant had one of his worst game of the season, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 5/15 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the tough loss, the future Hall of Famer spoke to Duane Rankin of azcentral.
Durant: "Tonight, if I made more shots, we probably would have won... I got to come with it if I want us to win. If we want us to win, I've got to come better than what I did tonight."
Durant is still in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 44 games.
That said, the Suns (who have a very talented roster) are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-30 record in 57 games.
They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten.
Following the Raptors, the Suns will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the road, they are 11-19 in the 30 games they have played away from Arizona.
Via Underdog NBA: "Since the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors are 5-1.
The Phoenix Suns are 2-5 over that same span."
Durant is in his third season with the Suns.