Kevin Durant Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Suns-Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets were one of the best stories in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
Despite losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Rockets finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
On Sunday, the team got even better when they landed future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant in a trade (via the Phoenix Suns).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
After the trade, Durant made an honest statement when he did an interview with Kay Adams.
Durant: "You know when people can just hang your career in the balance like that? And just choose what they want to do with your career. It's a nerve-racking feeling, but being able to kind of dictate what you want to do... They asked me where I wanted to go, some of my destinations. I gave it to them, and here we are."
Durant is coming off a year where he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via StatMuse: "Rockets starters:
Kevin Durant
Fred VanVleet
Amen Thompson
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun
Top __ starting 5 in the NBA."