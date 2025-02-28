Kevin Durant Makes Cryptic Comment After Pelicans-Suns Game
On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns lost (at home) to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 124-116.
Kevin Durant finished the loss with 28 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "The Suns are 2-10 this month.
Only the Hornets have more losses."
After the game, Durant made a cryptic comment when he met with the media (h/t Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports).
Reporter: "Kevin, Bud was saying that the key is to stay optimistic right now. How easy or difficult is it to stay optimistic?"
Durant: "I don't wanna say the wrong thing and people take it cout of context... I'm gonna just agree that we just gotta be better."
The Suns are now 27-32 in 59 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and just 2-8 over their last ten).
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "The Phoenix Suns are now 27-32 and 3.5 games back of the final play-in spot in the West.
Reminder that the Wizards own five of Phoenix’s second-round picks and three first-round pick swaps through 2030."
Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
The 2014 MVP is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest in 46 games.